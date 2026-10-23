Running or dancing: Which is better for weight loss?
What's the story
Dance and running are two popular forms of exercise, both promising a good calorie burn. While running is often considered the go-to for weight loss, dancing can be just as effective, if not more. Here is a look at how dance compares to running when it comes to burning calories, and what you should consider when choosing between the two.
#1
Calorie burning efficiency
Running is usually associated with high calorie burn due to its high-intensity nature.
A 70 kg person can burn roughly 600 calories in an hour of running at a moderate pace.
However, certain forms of dance can match or even exceed this number.
For example, vigorous styles like hip-hop or salsa can burn up to 500 calories in the same time frame, depending on intensity and duration.
#2
Impact on joints
Running is notorious for its high impact on joints, which can lead to long-term injuries if not done properly.
On the other hand, dancing usually has a lower impact on joints because of the varied movements and softer surfaces, like dance floors.
This makes dancing a good option for those looking for a joint-friendly workout without compromising on calorie burn.
#3
Mental health benefits
Dancing also offers mental health benefits that running may not provide as much.
The social interaction involved in group dance classes, or the creative expression during solo practices, can boost mood and reduce stress levels.
These psychological benefits contribute to overall well-being and may encourage more consistent participation in physical activity.
#4
Accessibility and cost
While running is accessible to most, as no special equipment or memberships are required, dancing may require classes or studio space, which could add to the cost.
However, many online platforms provide free dance tutorials, making it an affordable option for those who want to exercise at home.
This accessibility factor plays a major role in deciding which exercise fits best into one's lifestyle and budget.