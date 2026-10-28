Dates v/s prunes: Which is better for digestion?
What's the story
Dates and prunes are two popular fruits known for their digestive benefits. Both are rich in fiber, which is essential for maintaining digestive health. While dates are sweet, chewy fruits from date palms, prunes are dried plums. In this article, we will compare the digestive benefits of dates and prunes, and help you make an informed choice based on your dietary needs.
#1
Fiber content comparison
Fiber content is essential for digestive health.
Dates provide around seven grams of fiber per 100 grams, while prunes offer a whopping eight grams for the same serving size.
The extra fiber in prunes can help keep bowel movements regular and prevent constipation.
However, dates also offer a healthy dose of fiber that can help with digestion and keep you full.
#2
Natural sugars and energy boost
Both dates and prunes are naturally high in sugars, making them an excellent source of quick energy.
Dates contain about 66 grams of sugar per 100 grams, while prunes have around 38 grams for the same serving size.
The natural sugars in these fruits can give you an instant energy boost without the crash that comes with refined sugars.
#3
Nutrient profile analysis
Dates and prunes are loaded with essential nutrients that promote overall health.
Dates are rich in potassium, magnesium, and copper, which are essential for heart health and bone strength.
Prunes are packed with vitamin K and iron, which are essential for blood clotting and preventing anemia.
Including these fruits in your diet can ensure you get a range of nutrients that promote your well-being.
#4
Caloric value considerations
When considering caloric intake, it's important to note that dates are higher in calories than prunes due to their higher sugar content.
Dates contain around 282 calories per 100 grams, while prunes have about 240 calories for the same amount.
If you are watching your calorie intake but want to enjoy these fruits' benefits, moderation is key.