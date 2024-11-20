Summarize Simplifying... In short Add some sparkle to your curly hair with these fun and easy techniques.

Dazzling glitter accents for playful curly hair

11:03 am Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Curly hair, with its natural texture and volume, is the ideal canvas for getting creative with your style. Adding a touch of glitter to your curly hairstyles takes them to a whole new level of sparkle and fun. Discover five ways to add glitter accents that will make your curls shine with shimmer.

Roots

Glitter roots for a sparkling part

To apply glitter to curly hair, select a glitter gel or combine loose glitter with hair gel. Section your hair and apply the mixture to the roots using a makeup brush or fingertips. This technique not only adds sparkle but also hides the scalp, making it ideal for second-day hair.

Pins

Twinkling hair pins in curls

Adding twinkling hair pins to your curls is a super easy way to get that glittery look without any commitment. Just choose pins with glitter or metallic finishes, and then pop them into your curls wherever you want some extra sparkle. You can totally control how much glitter you want, and it's super easy to switch up your look from day to night.

Spray

Glittery hair spray for overall shimmer

If you want to shine from head to toe, a glittery hair spray is your new BFF. Choose your favorite color and mist it evenly over your curls for a subtle but totally mesmerizing sparkle. It's super easy to apply and washes out with shampoo, so you can experiment with your style whenever you want.

Highlights

Sparkle highlights with glitter strands

A more creative way to add glitter to curly hair is by creating sparkle highlights with thin tinsel strands or pre-glittered extensions. These can be wrapped around individual curls or clipped in, providing a longer-lasting sparkle compared to sprays or gels. This is a perfect choice for parties or events when you want your curls to really shine.

DIY gel

DIY glitter gel for customized shine

Making your own glitter gel allows you to choose the color and adjust the amount of sparkle to your liking. Simply mix loose cosmetic-grade glitter with clear hair gel until you reach the desired consistency and look. Apply this DIY mixture sparingly through your curls or highlight specific areas like ends or layers.