Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating a flawless waterfall braid starts with detangled, smooth hair and strategic sectioning.

The braid is woven by crossing strands and replacing the bottom one with a new section, creating the "waterfall" effect.

Secure the braid with an elastic band or bobby pins, and maintain its freshness with a light hairspray mist and mini clear elastic bands for layered hair. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Waterfall braid wonders: Step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:43 pm Oct 29, 202412:43 pm

What's the story The waterfall braid is a beautiful and playful hairstyle, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. This tutorial guides you through each step, with helpful tips to make the process easier. It's perfect for beginners or anyone looking to up their braiding game. You'll be a waterfall braid pro in no time!

Preparation

Preparing your hair for braiding

Before you begin braiding, it's important to start with detangled, smooth hair. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently work out any knots. If you have frizzy or flyaway hair, a little bit of smoothing serum can help tame it. Braiding slightly damp hair is easier because it keeps loose strands from escaping.

Sectioning

Sectioning your hair correctly

The secret to a flawless waterfall braid lies in strategic sectioning. First, decide on which side of your head you'd like the braid to cascade. Grab a small chunk of hair from the chosen side at the front and split it into three equal strands. These strands will serve as the foundation for your braid, so make sure they're even to achieve that harmonious waterfall effect.

Weaving

Weaving the waterfall braid

Begin by crossing the bottom strand over the middle one, then repeat with the top strand. When you cross over again, release the bottom strand allowing it to hang loose and gather a new section of hair from underneath to take its place. This process of releasing and replacing strands creates the "waterfall" effect. Continue this pattern, working your way around the head.

Securing

Securing and styling your braid

Once you've braided to your desired length, secure the end with a clear elastic band if you want it to be visible, or pin it discreetly under some hair using bobby pins. Curling any loose strands with a curling iron can add a touch of softness and romance to your look.

Maintenance

Tips for maintaining your waterfall braid

To keep your waterfall braid looking fresh all day or night, give it a light mist of hairspray when you're finished. If you have layered hair, secure your braid with mini clear elastic bands at different points along the braid. This way, shorter strands that might pop out during weaving are kept under control. This trick keeps your braid intact and looking great throughout the day or night.