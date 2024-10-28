Summarize Simplifying... In short For mid-length curly hair, consider timeless half-up ponytails, boho twists, textured top knots, braided crowns, or simply pinning back sections for a chic look.

Casual half-up styles for mid-length curly hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:27 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Styling mid-length curly hair can be both a blessing and a curse. This article features five easy-peasy half-up styles that let your natural curls shine without the fuss. These looks are all about that "I woke up fashionably late" vibe, embracing the texture of mid-length curly hair while keeping it tame and stylish.

Ponytail basics

The classic half-up ponytail

The half-up ponytail is a timeless choice for mid-length curly hair. Simply gather the top section from ear to ear, drawing it into a ponytail at the crown. Secure with a hair tie that matches your hair color. This style lifts the face while showcasing the curls beneath, making it equally suitable for relaxed and dressy occasions.

Boho chic

The Boho twist

For a bohemian touch, start by picking up two small sections from either side of your head, just above the ears. Twist them gently toward the middle of the back of your head. Use bobby pins or a small elastic to secure these twisted pieces together. Not only does this keep the hair from your face, but it also adds a textured and stylish element to your look.

Top knot technique

The textured top knot

A top knot is a stylish solution for mid-length curly hair, bringing a touch of elegance to everyday outfits. Simply collect the top half of your hair as if creating a ponytail, then twist it into a bun. Use bobby pins or a scrunchie for additional hold and volume at the crown. This style emphasizes your facial features, making it perfect for managing curls with style.

Crown braid

The braided crown

To create a chic look, braid two small sections on each side of your head, beginning just behind the ears. Crisscross these over the top like a crown and secure with bobby pins under loose curls. This not only keeps frizz in check but also adds a touch of elegance to curly locks, making it perfect for a range of occasions.

Pinning perfection

The pin-back beauty

For busy mornings, simply pinning back sections of your curls is both practical and stylish. Just take one or two sections from each side, twist or pull them back, and secure with decorative bobby pins or clips above the ear. This style lifts the face and allows your curls to shine with minimal effort.