How to color your hair at home with natural dyes

By Simran Jeet 08:42 am Jun 01, 202408:42 am

What's the story The pursuit of natural beauty has led many individuals to seek healthier alternatives in various aspects of their lives, including hair care. One significant shift has been towards natural hair dyes, as people are becoming more conscious of the potentially harmful effects of traditional chemical-based options. If you're looking to switch to a more natural approach to coloring your hair, here are six options.

Carrot juice

Warm orange hue

For a reddish-orange hair tint, choose carrot juice as a natural dye. Mix it with a carrier oil, like coconut or olive oil, generously apply, and then wrap the hair. Let it sit for at least an hour and rinse with apple cider vinegar. Depending on your hair color, the tint can last a few weeks. Repeat the process for a stronger color.

Beetroot juice

Burgundy color

For a deeper red tint with cooler undertones, choosing beet juice over carrot juice is the ideal natural solution. The application process closely mirrors that of carrot juice: blend the beet juice with a carrier oil, generously apply the mixture to your hair, and wrap it securely. Allow the concoction to set for a minimum of an hour before rinsing it out.

Lemon juice

Sun kissed highlights

Lemon juice acts as a natural hair lightener, gradualy removing hair pigment to create sun-kissed highlights. Pour lemon juice into a spray bottle, apply liberally or on a desired area. Comb through for even distribution, sit in the sun for optimal results. Leave it in for an hour and wash. Multiple sessions may be needed for the desired effect due to the gradual process.

Coffee

Deep and dark

Coffee can darken hair by a shade or two and possibly conceal gray strands. To dye your hair, mix 1/2 cup of strongly brewed dark-roast coffee with two tablespoons of coffee grounds and one cup of leave-in conditioner. Apply the paste sectionwise to damp hair, let it sit for an hour. Although the change is subtle and short-lived, it's a quick and budget-friendly option.

Sage

Brunnete shade

Sage serves as a natural solution to darken dark brown or black hair, providing depth to brunette shades. Steep one cup of dried sage in a quarter of boiling water for at least 30 minutes, allowing a longer steep for a darker tint. Pour the sage water over washed and towel dried hair. Let the tint develop for at least 15 minutes before rinsing.