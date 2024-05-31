Next Article

Things to do in Reykjavik to witness its Norse mythology

By Anujj Trehaan 05:41 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Reykjavik, the heart of Iceland, is not just a city of stunning landscapes and thermal pools. It's a treasure trove of Norse mythology, where every corner tells a story from the ancient sagas. This guide takes you beyond the usual tourist spots to explore the mythical legends that are woven into the fabric of this city.

History walks

Walk amongst Vikings

Dive into Reykjavik's past with a guided history walk through its oldest streets. These tours bring to life tales of gods, giants, and heroes from Norse mythology. You'll learn about Odin, Thor, and Loki not just as characters in stories but as integral parts of Icelandic culture. The guides are storytellers who make these ancient legends resonate with visitors from all walks of life.

Sculptures

Sagas in stone

Reykjavik is adorned with sculptures celebrating Norse mythology. A key highlight is the Sun Voyager, a modern piece by Jon Gunnar Arnason. Often mistaken for a Viking longship, it actually symbolizes hope and dreams as an ode to the sun. Equally important is the statue of Leif Erikson, who discovered America before Columbus, proudly positioned in front of Hallgrimskirkja church.

Storytelling nights

Tales by firelight

For those chilly Icelandic evenings, storytelling nights offer a cozy way to delve deeper into Norse myths. Held in various venues around Reykjavik, these events feature local storytellers recounting epic sagas filled with adventure, betrayal, and magic. It's an intimate experience that connects you directly with Iceland's rich oral traditions—making you feel part of the story itself.

Museums

Mythical museums

No exploration of Reykjavik's Norse legends is complete without a visit to its museums. The National Museum of Iceland and The Saga Museum bring Viking history and mythology to life with artifacts and lifelike figures. These venues add depth to the tales heard on walks or at storytelling nights, offering a deep dive into Iceland's mythological roots.