Explore Ghent's medieval marvels: A timeless journey

05:34 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Ghent seamlessly blends the past with the present, offering a unique glimpse into medieval Europe. Its architecture, well preserved, narrates tales of power, rebellion, and artistic brilliance. Walking its cobbled streets is like stepping back in time, as each building whispers tales of yore. This guide delves into the lesser-known medieval gems that make Ghent a must-visit for both history enthusiasts and casual travelers.

Castle

Gravensteen: A castle out of fairy tales

Gravensteen, erected in 1180 by Count Philip of Alsace, stands as a formidable testament to Ghent's medieval power. This castle, with its impressive ramparts, moats, and strong keep, houses a museum showcasing artifacts that vividly depict life in the Middle Ages. The breathtaking panoramic views from the battlements offer a perfect blend of history and beauty, showcasing Ghent's landscape.

Bridge

St. Michael's Bridge: Gateway to medieval splendor

St. Michael's Bridge serves as your gateway to the heart of medieval Ghent. It's not just any bridge; it offers an unparalleled view of the city's three iconic towers - St. Nicholas' Church, the Belfry, and St. Bavo's Cathedral - lined up in perfect harmony. Standing on this bridge during sunset is like watching history come alive in golden hues.

Quarter

Patershol: A hidden medieval quarter

Patershol is Ghent's hidden gem - a quaint neighborhood that retains its medieval street layout untouched by modernity. Once home to nobility and later craftsmen, today it's filled with charming houses converted into cozy cafes and restaurants serving traditional Belgian cuisine amidst centuries-old surroundings. Wandering through Patershol is like walking through a living museum dedicated to everyday life in medieval times.

Belfry

The Belfry: Echoes of the Past

The Belfry of Ghent not only dominates the city's skyline but also serves as an emblematic symbol of its independence and prosperity throughout history. Climbing up its narrow staircase rewards visitors with stunning views while exploring its interior reveals an ancient clock tower mechanism and carillon that still plays melodies over the city - echoing tales from hundreds of years ago.