Summarize Simplifying... In short Contrary to popular belief, scrolling through social media or watching TV before bed can disrupt your sleep due to the blue light emitted from screens.

Sleep apps and e-readers, while convenient, may not significantly improve sleep quality and can also interfere with sleep due to blue light.

To ensure a good night's sleep, it's best to tackle the root causes of sleep disturbances and perhaps stick to traditional books for bedtime reading. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Debunking the sleep tech myth: A guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:06 pm Dec 20, 202404:06 pm

What's the story In our desperate attempts to sleep better, we often fall prey to the world of gadgets that promise us the moon, or rather a good night's sleep. However, the reality of these electronic sleep aids and their true impact on our rest is often shrouded in mystery and misconceptions. Let's bust some myths, shall we?

Myth 1

Screens help you wind down

The idea that scrolling through social media or watching TV unwinds you before bed is a common but harmful misconception. In truth, the blue light from screens inhibits melatonin production, a vital hormone for sleep regulation. This disrupts your body's internal clock, making it more difficult to fall asleep and potentially decreasing overall sleep quality.

Myth 2

Sleep apps ensure better rest

Numerous apps promise to enhance your sleep by tracking sleep cycles or playing calming noises. While they can offer insights into your sleep patterns, research indicates they don't necessarily improve sleep quality in a meaningful way. Depending solely on an app for a good night's sleep might divert attention from tackling root causes of sleep disturbances.

Myth 3

E-readers are just like books

Transitioning from paper books to e-readers at bedtime might appear to be an innocuous modern convenience. However, e-readers, like other electronic gadgets, emit blue light. This light disrupts the production of melatonin, a hormone essential for sleep regulation. As a result, falling asleep rapidly and deeply becomes more difficult. For individuals seeking to relax before bed without disturbing their natural sleep cycle, traditional books remain the superior choice.