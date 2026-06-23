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Want a unique wall upgrade? Try barkcloth panels

By Simran Jeet 02:19 pm Jun 23, 202602:19 pm

What's the story

African barkcloth wall panels are a beautiful way to add culture and history to your home. These handmade panels, made from the inner bark of trees, are a staple in many African communities. They are not just eco-friendly, but also add texture and warmth to any room. By adding these panels to your home, you can have a unique decor element that tells a story of tradition and craftsmanship.