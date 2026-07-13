Beautiful sustainable crafts for every home
What's the story
African crafts are an amazing way to decorate your home sustainably, combining tradition with eco-friendly practices. These crafts use natural materials and age-old techniques, giving you beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces that are kind to the planet. By choosing these items, you not only promote sustainable living but also support local artisans and their communities. Here are five African crafts that can help you decorate your home sustainably.
#1
Baskets from Ghana
Ghanaian baskets are famous for their vibrant colors and intricate designs. Made from elephant grass, these baskets are durable and biodegradable. They are perfect for storage solutions around the house, be it as laundry baskets, or to hold toys. Purchasing these baskets directly supports local weavers who depend on this craft for their livelihood.
#2
Zulu beadwork from South Africa
Zulu beadwork is a centuries-old tradition that creates colorful jewelry and decorative items using tiny glass beads. The craft is not only sustainable, but also provides a source of income for many South African artisans. Beaded coasters or wall hangings can add a touch of cultural elegance to your home while promoting ethical craftsmanship.
#3
Mud cloth from Mali
Mud cloth, or bogolanfini, is a traditional Malian textile made by dyeing cotton fabric with fermented mud. The process is eco-friendly, as it uses natural dyes and minimal resources. These textiles can be used as wall hangings or throws to add texture and warmth to any room, while supporting sustainable fashion practices.
#4
Tuareg silver jewelry from Niger
Tuareg silver jewelry is handcrafted by the nomadic Tuareg people of Niger. Using recycled silver, they create stunning pieces like rings, bracelets, and necklaces. These items are not only beautiful but also environmentally conscious, as they promote recycling over mining new materials. Wearing Tuareg silver jewelry supports indigenous artisanship and sustainable resource use.
#5
Rattan furniture from Madagascar
Rattan furniture from Madagascar is an eco-friendly choice as rattan grows quickly and is harvested sustainably. From chairs to tables, these handcrafted pieces add natural beauty to your living space, without harming the environment. By choosing rattan furniture, you support sustainable forestry practices while enjoying timeless design in your home.