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How to make African-inspired coasters

By Simran Jeet 03:15 pm Jun 23, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

African art is a beautiful blend of cultural heritage and creativity, which can be beautifully translated into home decor. One such way is by creating coasters inspired by African art. These coasters not only serve a practical purpose but also add an aesthetic touch to your living space. By using vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and traditional motifs, you can bring a piece of Africa's rich artistic tradition into your home.