Ever tried deepwater soloing?

Seychelles, with its stunning coastlines and crystal-clear waters, is an ideal destination for deepwater soloing. This climbing discipline combines the thrill of rock climbing with the beauty of the ocean. Climbers can enjoy the unique experience of scaling natural rock formations without ropes, while the sea acts as a safety net. The islands offer various spots for climbers of all levels, making it a must-visit for adventure seekers.

#1 Best spots for deepwater soloing Seychelles has several ideal spots for deepwater soloing. One of the most popular is Anse Major on Mahe Island, where climbers can enjoy breathtaking views and challenging routes. Another favorite is La Digue's Grand Anse, which has steep cliffs and clear waters. These places not only provide the thrill of climbing but also the opportunity to take in the stunning natural beauty of Seychelles.

#2 Safety measures to consider Safety is paramount when deepwater soloing in Seychelles. Climbers should always check the tides and weather conditions before heading out. It is also important to wear appropriate footwear with good grip to prevent slipping on wet rocks. Further, having a basic understanding of climbing techniques and being aware of potential hazards, like loose rocks or sudden waves, can enhance safety during the climb.

Advertisement

#3 Equipment essentials for climbers While deepwater soloing doesn't require traditional climbing gear like harnesses or ropes, some equipment is still essential. Climbers should carry chalk bags to keep hands dry for better grip on holds. A crash pad can provide extra cushioning if available at certain locations. Sunscreen is also crucial due to high UV exposure near coastal areas.

Advertisement