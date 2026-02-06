TechBytes: Deleted photos? Here's how to restore them

Accidentally deleting important photos can be a nightmare for many of us. But, fortunately, there are ways to recover these lost memories without spending a dime. In this article, we will explore some practical methods to restore deleted photos on your devices. These tips are easy to follow and don't require any special skills or software, making them accessible to everyone.

Tip 1 Check your recycle bin or trash Most devices have a recycle bin or trash folder where deleted files are temporarily stored. Before you panic, check this folder as it might still have your deleted photos. If you find them there, simply select the images and restore them back to their original location. This method is quick and doesn't require any additional tools.

Tip 2 Use built-in recovery features Many smartphones and computers come with built-in recovery features that can help you retrieve lost files. For example, some operating systems offer a file history feature that automatically backs up files at regular intervals. You can access these backups and restore your deleted photos without any hassle.

Tip 3 Explore cloud backups If you have enabled cloud backups on your device, there's a good chance your photos are safely stored online. Services like Google Photos or iCloud automatically back up images from your phone or computer. Just log into the respective service's website or app and check if your deleted photos are available for restoration.

