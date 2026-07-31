Cook better with these 5 bell pepper recipes
What's the story
Bell peppers are a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of color and flavor to any dish. They are not just nutritious but also easy to cook with, making them a staple in many kitchens. From salads to stir-fries, bell peppers can be used in various recipes to create delicious meals. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of bell peppers.
Dish 1
Stuffed bell pepper delight
Stuffed bell peppers make for a wholesome meal with a colorful presentation.
The hollowed-out peppers are filled with a mixture of rice, beans, vegetables, and spices, then baked until tender.
This dish is perfect for those who want a balanced meal in one package.
You can customize the stuffing according to your preference, making it suitable for both vegetarians and meat lovers alike.
Dish 2
Bell pepper stir-fry sensation
A bell pepper stir-fry is an easy way to enjoy these veggies while keeping things quick and simple.
Slice bell peppers into strips and toss them in with other vegetables like broccoli or carrots in a hot pan with some oil.
Add soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for flavoring.
This dish is ideal for busy weeknights when you want something healthy without spending too much time cooking.
Dish 3
Roasted bell pepper soup
Roasted bell pepper soup is comforting and flavorful, perfect for any season.
Roast the peppers until they're slightly charred, blend them with vegetable broth, garlic, and herbs like basil or thyme.
The result is a creamy soup that can be served as an appetizer or main course with crusty bread on the side.
Dish 4
Grilled bell pepper skewers
Grilled bell pepper skewers make for an excellent addition to barbecues or outdoor gatherings.
Cut bell peppers into chunks along with other vegetables like zucchini or cherry tomatoes, and thread them onto skewers.
Grill over medium heat until slightly charred on all sides.
These skewers are not only tasty but also visually appealing on any platter.
Dish 5
Bell pepper quinoa salad
A refreshing quinoa salad with diced bell peppers makes for a nutritious side dish or light lunch option.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions, then mix it with chopped bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, and parsley leaves.
Dress it lightly using olive oil mixed with lemon juice, salt, and pepper, to taste.
This salad can be served cold, making it perfect for meal prep enthusiasts.