Try these dishes featuring chickpea flour 

Chickpea flour, a staple in many kitchens, is known for its versatility and nutritional benefits. Loaded with protein and fiber, this gluten-free flour can be used to create a variety of dishes that are both healthy and satisfying. From savory pancakes to hearty breads, chickpea flour opens up a world of culinary possibilities. Here are five delightful dishes you can make with this nutritious ingredient.

Dish 1 Savory chickpea pancakes Savory chickpea pancakes are an easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Simply mix chickpea flour with water, spices, and chopped vegetables like onions or spinach to form a batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are rich in protein and make a great breakfast or snack option.

Dish 2 Chickpea flour flatbreads Chickpea flour flatbreads are another versatile option that goes with a variety of dishes. Mix chickpea flour with water, salt, and herbs to make a dough. Roll it out into flatbreads and cook on a hot griddle until they puff up slightly. These flatbreads can be used as wraps or served alongside curries and stews.

Dish 3 Crispy chickpea fritters Crispy chickpea fritters are the perfect appetizer or side dish. Combine chickpea flour with grated vegetables like zucchini or carrots, add spices, and form small patties. Deep-fry or bake them until they turn golden brown. These fritters give you the crunchiness of deep-fried snacks without the guilt.

Dish 4 Hearty chickpea bread Hearty chickpea bread is an excellent gluten-free alternative to regular bread. Mix chickpea flour with yeast, water, salt, and olive oil to prepare a dough. Let it rise before baking it in the oven until it is cooked through. This bread is perfect for sandwiches or as an accompaniment to soups.