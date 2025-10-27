Exercising in cold weather: Myths v/s facts

Exercising in cold weather can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. There are plenty of myths surrounding cold-weather exercise that can discourage people from working out during the winter months. By debunking these myths, we hope to encourage more people to stay active and healthy, regardless of the weather. Here are some common myths about exercising in cold weather and what the facts really are.

Myth 1 You can't exercise outdoors in cold One of the most common myths is that outdoor exercise is impossible in cold weather. However, with the right clothing and gear, outdoor workouts can be safe and effective. Layering clothes helps regulate body temperature by trapping heat close to the body while allowing moisture to escape. Proper footwear also prevents slipping on icy surfaces, making outdoor activities feasible even when temperatures drop.

Myth 2 Cold weather makes you sick Another popular myth is that exercising in cold weather will make you sick. The truth is, cold air doesn't cause illness; viruses do. While exposure to cold may stress your body a little, it doesn't directly lead to getting sick. Maintaining good hygiene practices, like washing hands frequently and avoiding close contact with sick people, is more effective at preventing illness than avoiding cold-weather exercise.

Myth 3 You burn fewer calories in winter Some believe that calorie burn decreases during winter workouts because of lower intensity or shorter duration. However, exercising in cold weather can actually increase calorie burn as your body works harder to maintain its core temperature. Activities like shoveling snow or hiking uphill on icy trails require more energy than they may appear, leading to higher calorie expenditure.

Myth 4 Cold air damages lungs during exercise A common misconception is that inhaling cold air while exercising damages lungs over time. Though breathing in cold air may feel uncomfortable at first, it doesn't harm lung tissue or function long-term. The respiratory system warms and humidifies incoming air before it reaches deeper lung structures, efficiently protecting them from potential harm due to extreme temperatures.