Delicious fig snacks for a healthy heart

09:31 am Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Figs are nature's nutrient-packed candy, providing a sweet solution to enhancing heart health and banishing snack-time boredom. Brimming with fiber, antioxidants, and minerals, these versatile fruits can be easily turned into delicious vegan treats. Wondering how to make figs your new favorite snack? Here are some simple, heart-healthy recipes to try.

Recipe 1

Fig and almond energy balls

Process dried figs, almonds, flaxseeds, and a pinch of cinnamon in a food processor until the mixture binds together. Shape into small balls and chill for an hour before relishing. These tasty treats are not just yummy, the omega-3 fatty acids in flaxseeds and magnesium in almonds contribute to heart health.

Recipe 2

Figgy avocado toast

Spread mashed ripe avocado on whole-grain toast and add a layer of sliced fresh figs on top. Finish it off with a sprinkle of hemp seeds and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a burst of flavor. This snack is packed with healthy fats from the avocado and fiber from both the whole grain bread and figs, making it a great option for managing good cholesterol levels.

Recipe 3

Baked fig chips

Slice fresh figs thinly and bake at a low temperature until crispy. These chips can be eaten by themselves, or you can add some nut butter for extra protein. Baking figs concentrates their natural sugars, making for a sweet treat that's also packed with beneficial nutrients. Figs are high in potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure.

Recipe 4

Chia seed pudding with figs

Soak chia seeds overnight in almond milk until a pudding-like consistency is reached. Serve with fresh fig slices on top and a sprinkle of cinnamon for extra flavor. Not only is this snack beautiful to look at, but it's also packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the chia seeds and calcium from the almond milk.