Classic tomato gazpacho is the most popular version of this dish

5 refreshing gazpacho recipes for hot summer days

By Vinita Jain 11:38 am Jun 10, 202611:38 am

What's the story

Gazpacho is a cold Spanish soup that is light, refreshing, and perfect for summer. It is made with fresh vegetables and herbs, making it a healthy snack option. Gazpacho can be served in different ways, giving you a variety of flavors to enjoy. Here are five different gazpacho snack ideas that will keep you cool and satisfied during hot weather.