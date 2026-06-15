Tamales are a traditional Mexican dish made from masa or dough

5 delicious corn snacks that define Mexican cuisine

By Vinita Jain 09:06 am Jun 15, 202609:06 am

What's the story

Mexican cuisine is famous for its diversity and rich flavors, and maize-based snacks are an integral part of it. These snacks not only highlight the versatility of maize but also offer a glimpse into Mexico's culinary traditions. From street vendors to home kitchens, these snacks are a staple in Mexican culture. Here are some popular maize-based snacks that you must try to get an authentic taste of Mexico.