Tuck into delicious plant-based calcium-rich desserts

By Anujj Trehaan 11:12 am Jul 30, 202411:12 am

What's the story Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones, yet not everyone is keen on consuming dairy products to meet their calcium requirements. Luckily, plant-based diets are rich in alternatives that offer ample calcium. This article delves into various desserts that are not only rich in calcium but also satisfy your cravings for something sweet, thereby supporting your nutritional goals effectively.

Dish 1

Chia seed pudding: A calcium powerhouse

Chia seeds are an excellent source of calcium, making delightful pudding. Just three tablespoons provide more calcium than a glass of milk. Combine them with almond milk, a splash of vanilla extract, and your favorite sweetener for an easy dessert. Let the mixture sit overnight in the fridge. Before serving, top with fresh berries for added flavor and a nutritional boost.

Dish 2

Almond joy energy bites

Almonds, rich in plant-based calcium, inspire these no-bake energy bites. Ground almonds, dates, cocoa powder and shredded coconut combine for a healthy twist on a classic candy bar. Process all ingredients in a food processor until sticky, then roll the mixture into balls. Enjoy these guilt-free, nutrient-packed treats that offer a delicious way to satisfy your cravings.

Dish 3

Tahini maple cookies: A unique twist

Tahini isn't just for hummus! Made from sesame seeds which are high in calcium, tahini can be used to create soft and chewy cookies that are both nutritious and delicious. Mix tahini with maple syrup for sweetness, oat flour for texture, and add a pinch of salt. Bake until golden brown for an unconventional dessert that will surprise your taste buds.

Dish 4

Figgy pops: Nature's candy

Figs, high in calcium, inspire figgy pops. Blend dried figs with almonds or cashews for extra calcium, then roll into balls. Coat in coconut flakes or cocoa powder for added flavor. These treats are perfect for a healthy sweet craving satisfaction. They make meeting daily calcium needs enjoyable and effortless, offering a delicious option for those reducing dairy or following a vegan diet.