Calling all health freaks!

Try these low-carb vegan spirulina delights

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Jul 30, 202411:08 am

What's the story Diving into the world of low-carb vegan dishes can be both exciting and nutritious, especially when spirulina is involved. This superfood not only adds vibrant color to your meals but also packs them with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Let's explore some simple yet delicious spirulina-infused recipes that are perfect for anyone looking to maintain a low-carb vegan lifestyle.

Dish 1

Spirulina smoothie bowl magic

Start your day with a spirulina smoothie bowl. Blend a ripe avocado, spinach, half a cup of unsweetened almond milk, and a tablespoon of spirulina powder until smooth. Add your favorite nuts and seeds on top for crunch. This dish is low in carbs but high in healthy fats and plant-based protein, making it both nutritious and Instagram-worthy.

Dish 2

Zesty spirulina dressing

Elevate your salads with this zesty spirulina dressing. Whisk together two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, one teaspoon of spirulina powder, and a squeeze of lemon juice for some zest. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dressing adds a nutritional punch to any salad while keeping it light and carb-conscious.

Dish 3

Vegan spirulina pesto pasta

For those craving pasta without the carb overload, try this vegan spirulina pesto pasta using zucchini noodles (zoodles). For the pesto, blend one cup of fresh basil leaves, two cloves garlic, three tablespoons of nutritional yeast, two tablespoons of walnuts, one tablespoon of spirulina powder, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. Toss it with your zoodles for a fulfilling meal rich in nutrients.

Dish 4

Energizing spirulina energy balls

Enjoy no-bake energizing spirulina energy balls for a quick boost. Combine one cup of pitted dates, half a cup of almonds, and cashews in a food processor until finely chopped. Mix in two tablespoons each of chia seeds and spirulina powder; pulse until it forms a sticky mixture. Roll into balls and chill before indulging in these fiber and protein-rich snacks.