By Anujj Trehaan 02:13 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Chana masala, a staple in Indian cuisine, is a hearty and flavorful dish made with chickpeas simmered in a tomato-based sauce infused with spices. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its rich taste and nutritional benefits. It's not only a favorite among vegetarians but also those looking to add plant-based protein to their diet. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan chana masala, gather two cups canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed), one large chopped onion, two pureed tomatoes, three minced garlic cloves, one inch minced ginger, two tablespoons vegetable oil, one teaspoon each of cumin seeds and turmeric, two teaspoons garam masala, one teaspoon ground coriander, half a teaspoon red chili powder (to taste), salt (to taste), and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the base for the curry

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for about 30 seconds or until they start to pop. Then add the finely chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown. This process should take about five to seven minutes. The onions form the flavor base for our chana masala.

Step 2

Add spices and tomatoes

Once the onions are browned, add minced garlic and ginger to the pan. Cook them together for about two minutes until their raw smell disappears. Next, stir in all the ground spices - turmeric, garam masala, coriander, and red chili powder. Cook this mixture for another minute before adding pureed tomatoes. Let it simmer until oil begins to separate from the mixture.

Step 3

Mix in chickpeas and simmer

Pour the drained chickpeas into the pan, adding enough water to achieve a thick, gravy-like consistency. Season the mixture with salt to suit your taste preferences. Then, bring everything to a boil before lowering the heat. Allow it to simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes. During this time, the chickpeas will soften and become thoroughly infused with the rich flavors of the spices.

Step 4

Garnish and serve hot

Garnish your chana masala with freshly chopped cilantro leaves before serving it hot with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. This step not only adds vibrant color but also enhances its flavor with fresh herby notes. This simple yet delicious vegan chana masala recipe is perfect for anyone looking to explore Indian cuisine while adhering to vegetarian or vegan dietary preferences.