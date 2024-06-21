Try these dishes

Boost your iron intake with spirulina

By Anujj Trehaan 12:12 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Iron is an essential mineral crucial for various bodily functions, such as transporting oxygen and aiding in energy production. For individuals adhering to a vegan diet, sourcing foods high in iron can pose a challenge. Spirulina, a nutrient-rich blue-green algae, emerges as an outstanding plant-based iron source. This article introduces five scrumptious spirulina-infused vegan dishes designed to enhance your iron intake effectively.

Dish 1

Spirulina smoothie bowl

Start your day with a vibrant spirulina smoothie bowl packed with iron and antioxidants. Blend bananas, plant-based milk, and a tablespoon of spirulina powder until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with your favorite fruits, nuts, and seeds for added nutrients and crunch. This energizing breakfast option is not only delicious but also helps kickstart your iron intake early in the day.

Dish 2

Green goddess salad

For a refreshing lunch rich in iron, make the green goddess salad with spirulina. Toss mixed greens, cucumber slices, avocado chunks, and sprinkle with hemp seeds. Whisk lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, minced garlic, and a teaspoon of spirulina powder for the dressing. This invigorating mix enhances both flavor and nutritional value, offering an ideal iron-rich meal.

Dish 3

Spirulina energy balls

For an afternoon pick-me-up, try homemade spirulina energy balls. Blend dates, oats, coconut flakes, almond butter, and a generous scoop of spirulina in a food processor until you get a sticky dough. Shape this into bite-sized balls for a convenient snack. These balls are packed with protein and iron, making them a nutritious option to sustain your energy levels.

Dish 4

Vegan spirulina pesto pasta

Elevate your pasta night with vegan spirulina pesto pasta, a dish full of iron. Simply blend basil leaves, pine nuts or walnuts for omega-3s, garlic cloves, nutritional yeast for a dairy-free cheesy flavor, and a tablespoon of spirulina powder for added iron and antioxidants. Mix this rich pesto with your favorite pasta to create a deliciously nutritious meal that's sure to impress.

Dish 5

Tropical spirulina popsicles

Indulge in tropical spirulina popsicles as an iron-rich dessert or sweet treat without guilt. Blend pineapple chunks, mango slices, a bit of lime juice, and agave syrup if needed. Add in some spirulina powder before pouring the mixture into popsicle molds. Freeze until solid. These frozen delights offer refreshment while sneaking some extra minerals into your diet.