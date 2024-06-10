Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 11:17 am Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The vegan cashew recipe is a contemporary twist on the traditional Italian Alfredo sauce, designed for those on a plant-based diet. Originating to meet dietary restrictions and ethical choices, this version has become popular for its creamy texture and rich flavor, all without using dairy or animal products. It demonstrates the adaptability of vegan cuisine. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this heavenly dish, you will need one cup of raw cashews (soaked for at least four hours), two cloves of garlic, one tablespoon of lemon juice, three-quarters of a cup of water, one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of pepper, one tablespoon of nutritional yeast (for that cheesy flavor), and your choice of pasta. This recipe serves four people.

Step 1

Preparing the cashew base

Begin by draining the soaked cashews and rinsing them under cold water. Place them in a blender along with garlic cloves, lemon juice, water, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast. Blend on high until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency. If the mixture is too thick for your liking, you can add more water in small increments until it reaches your desired thickness.

Step 2

Cooking your pasta

While your cashew sauce is blending, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add your choice of pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Once cooked, reserve about one cup of pasta water before draining the pasta. The starchy water will help in achieving that silky-smooth sauce consistency when mixed with our vegan Alfredo sauce.

Step 3

Combining sauce with pasta

In a large skillet over low heat, pour in your creamy cashew Alfredo sauce from the blender. Add cooked pasta directly into the skillet with the sauce, stirring gently to combine them thoroughly. If you find the mixture too thick or if it sticks together, add some reserved pasta water gradually until it reaches a smooth consistency that coats each strand or piece beautifully.

Step 4

Final touches

Taste your creation, adjusting the seasoning with additional salt or pepper as needed. For an extra touch, garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or basil before serving it warm. This final step not only adds a splash of color but also enhances the flavors, making each bite a truly heavenly experience. This careful balance of seasoning and garnish elevates the dish's appeal and taste.