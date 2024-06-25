In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of vegan s'mores brownies by combining flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, salt, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and water.

Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Today's dish marries the gooey, chocolaty delight of brownies with the classic American campfire treat, s'mores. In this vegan and eggless version, everyone can indulge without dietary concerns. S'mores, a cherished treat for over a century, are traditionally enjoyed over an open fire. Our recipe brings these beloved flavors into a brownie form, making it perfect for any gathering. Let's begin cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful recipe, you'll need one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of granulated sugar, half a cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, one teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, half a cup vegetable oil, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, one cup water, one cup vegan chocolate chips, one cup vegan marshmallows (mini preferred), and four sheets broken vegan graham crackers.

Step 1

Preparing the brownie batter

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 177 degrees Celsius). In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking powder and salt until well combined. In another bowl mix together the wet ingredients: vegetable oil, vanilla extract and water. Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients stirring until just combined; avoid overmixing.

Step 2

Adding s'mores elements

Gently fold in three-quarters of the vegan chocolate chips and marshmallows into the batter. Add all the broken vegan graham cracker pieces next. This step ensures each bite has the s'mores characteristic, melding perfectly with the brownie's richness without overwhelming it. It's key for a balanced flavor, combining the essence of s'mores with a moist, chocolatey brownie base effectively.

Step 3

Baking your masterpiece

Pour the batter into a greased or parchment-lined eight-by-eight-inch pan, spreading evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips and marshmallows on top for added gooeyness. Bake in your preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes. It's ready when a toothpick inserted comes out clean but with moist crumbs from the melting chocolate chips.

Step 4

Cooling and serving

After your vegan s'mores brownies are baked, let them cool in their pan on a wire rack for a minimum of 10 minutes. This cooling period is essential as it allows the brownies to set properly, ensuring they maintain their moist interior texture. This step is crucial for achieving that perfect brownie experience, blending gooeyness with a delightful chewiness, making each bite heavenly.