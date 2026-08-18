Make these 5 easy treats with green banana flour
What's the story
Green banana flour is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various recipes to create delicious and nutritious dishes. Made from unripe bananas, this gluten-free flour is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. It adds a unique flavor and texture to meals, making it an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their culinary repertoire. Here are five tasty recipes using green banana flour that you can easily try at home.
Dish 1
Pancakes with a twist
Green banana flour pancakes make for a healthy breakfast option.
Mix one cup of green banana flour with two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
Add 1 cup of milk and one mashed banana to the mixture until smooth.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are not just filling but also packed with fiber.
Dish 2
Gluten-free bread delight
For a gluten-free bread option, mix two cups of green banana flour with 1 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of yeast, and one-half teaspoon of salt.
Knead the dough until smooth, and let it rise for about an hour.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes or until the bread is cooked through.
This bread goes well with spreads or can be eaten plain.
Dish 3
Nutritious smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with green banana flour adds an extra nutritional punch.
Blend one ripe banana, half a cup of yogurt, half a cup of almond milk, and two tablespoons of green banana flour until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruit like strawberries or kiwis for added flavor and texture.
Dish 4
Savory flatbreads
Savory flatbreads made from green banana flour are perfect as snacks or sides at meals.
Combine one cup each of green banana flour and water, along with half a teaspoon each of cumin seeds and salt, to form dough balls.
Roll them out flat before cooking in a skillet over medium heat until lightly browned on both sides.
Dish 5
Sweet cookies surprise
Sweet cookies using green banana flour offer delightful treats without compromising health benefits!
Mix three-fourths cup each of sugar and butter. Add two tablespoons of honey and two teaspoons of vanilla extract. Stir well.
Add one-half cup of cocoa powder and three-fourths cup plus two tablespoons of the remaining dry ingredients.