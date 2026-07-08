Bottle gourd leaf soup is another popular way to enjoy this leafy green

Try these easy bottle gourd leaf recipes

By Vinita Jain 01:34 pm Jul 08, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

Bottle gourd leaves, a staple in many kitchens, are packed with nutrients and flavor. They are often used in traditional dishes, adding a unique taste and texture. These leaves are versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes, from soups to stews. Using bottle gourd leaves not only enhances the nutritional value of meals but also supports local agriculture by utilizing readily available produce.