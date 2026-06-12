What is galangal?
What's the story
Often confused with ginger, galangal root is a staple in many Asian cuisines. With its distinct flavor, it adds a unique touch to dishes. If you are looking to explore new flavors in your cooking, galangal root is a great ingredient to experiment with. Here are five delightful ways to incorporate galangal root into your meals, each offering a different culinary experience.
Dish 1
Galangal-infused coconut soup
Galangal-infused coconut soup is a comforting dish that highlights the aromatic qualities of galangal. By simmering coconut milk with slices of galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves, you create a rich broth that pairs well with tofu or vegetables. This soup is perfect for those who enjoy creamy textures combined with subtle spice.
Dish 2
Spicy galangal stir-fry
A spicy galangal stir-fry can elevate your regular vegetable medley into an exciting meal. By adding freshly grated galangal to your stir-fry sauce, along with soy sauce and chili paste, you get an extra layer of heat and complexity. This dish goes well with rice or noodles and can be customized by adding your favorite vegetables.
Drink 1
Galangal tea for wellness
Galangal tea is not just refreshing but also has wellness benefits. To prepare this tea, steep slices of fresh galangal in hot water for about ten minutes. The result is a fragrant drink that can help with digestion and provide relief from colds due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Dressing 1
Zesty galangal dressing
A zesty dressing made from grated galangal can add a punch to salads or grilled vegetables. Mix it with lime juice, honey, and olive oil for a tangy vinaigrette that enhances the natural flavors of your ingredients, without overpowering them. This dressing is especially good on Asian-inspired salads.
Dish 3
Aromatic galangal rice pilaf
Aromatic galangal rice pilaf makes for a fragrant side dish that goes with any main course. Cook basmati rice with sliced onions, garlic, and pieces of fresh galangal for an aromatic experience. The subtle notes of the root will infuse the rice without dominating it, making it a perfect accompaniment to your favorite curries or grilled dishes.