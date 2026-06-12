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What is galangal?

By Simran Jeet 02:33 pm Jun 12, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

Often confused with ginger, galangal root is a staple in many Asian cuisines. With its distinct flavor, it adds a unique touch to dishes. If you are looking to explore new flavors in your cooking, galangal root is a great ingredient to experiment with. Here are five delightful ways to incorporate galangal root into your meals, each offering a different culinary experience.