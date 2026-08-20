Ride across Africa's epic dunes on a motocross bike
What's the story
West Africa has some of the most exciting desert motocross tracks for adventure junkies. These remote trails offer a unique combination of challenging terrains and stunning landscapes. From vast sand dunes to rocky paths, the tracks promise an exhilarating experience for riders looking to explore the region's natural beauty. Here's a look at some of these thrilling motocross destinations, and what makes them special.
#1
Sahara's endless dunes
The Sahara Desert is famous for its endless expanse of sand dunes, making it an ideal place for motocross enthusiasts.
The shifting sands and varying heights of the dunes make for a challenging ride, testing the skills of even the most seasoned riders.
The vastness of the desert also gives riders a sense of freedom as they navigate through its ever-changing landscape.
#2
Mauritania's rocky trails
Mauritania offers a different challenge with its rocky trails that wind through rugged terrain.
These paths require precision and control as riders maneuver over stones and uneven surfaces.
The stark contrast between the rocky ground and the occasional patches of greenery adds to the allure of this destination.
Riders can expect to encounter both natural obstacles and breathtaking views along these trails.
#3
Senegal's coastal routes
Senegal has coastal routes that combine beachside riding with inland trails.
These tracks provide a unique blend of terrains, from sandy beaches to forested areas.
Riders can enjoy the refreshing sea breeze while tackling diverse obstacles on their journey.
The scenic beauty of this region makes it an appealing choice for those looking to experience motocross in a coastal setting.
Tip 1
Tips for desert motocross adventures
Before heading out on a desert motocross adventure in West Africa, it is important to prepare well.
Ensure your bike is in top condition, as repairs may not be possible in remote areas.
Carry enough water and supplies, as access points are few and far between.
Familiarize yourself with local customs and regulations, as they can vary by country and region.