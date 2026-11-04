Dhokla sliders: A new way to enjoy this Gujarati favorite
What's the story
Dhokla sliders are a delicious fusion of traditional Indian dhokla and modern slider concepts. These bite-sized treats blend the spongy texture of dhokla with a variety of fillings, making them a street breakfast option. They're not only tasty, but also nutrient-dense, making them an ideal pick for the health-conscious. Here's all about dhokla sliders, their components, and why they're becoming a street food favorite.
#1
Ingredients that make dhokla sliders unique
Dhokla sliders use the same ingredients as regular dhokla, but with a twist.
The main ingredients include gram flour, yogurt, and spices for fermentation. The batter is steamed to perfection to get the spongy texture.
For fillings, you can use veggies like cucumber or tomato slices, and chutneys for added flavor. This combination makes them both tasty and nutritious.
#2
Health benefits of dhokla sliders
Dhokla sliders are low in calories and high in protein, thanks to gram flour.
They also have probiotics from yogurt, which are good for digestion.
The veggies used in the fillings add fiber and vitamins, making them a healthy option for breakfast or snacking.
The absence of oil in preparation makes them even more appealing to health-conscious people.
#3
Popular variations across India
Across India, dhokla sliders have different regional variations depending on local tastes.
In Gujarat, you may find sweet chutney with a hint of jaggery or sugar in the filling.
In Maharashtra, spicy green chutney may be preferred for an extra kick.
These variations show how versatile dhokla sliders are, while retaining their basic appeal.
#4
Tips for making perfect dhokla sliders at home
To make perfect dhokla sliders at home, start with a well-fermented batter for sponginess.
Steam them until cooked through, but not overcooked or dry.
Experiment with different fillings, like paneer or lettuce, for variety.
Use fresh ingredients for the best flavor and texture in each bite-sized slider.