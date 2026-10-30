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Dill and tahini: 5 recipes from different cuisines
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Dill and tahini: 5 recipes from different cuisines

By Simran Jeet
Oct 30, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

Dill and tahini are two ingredients that can elevate the flavors of a dish. While dill is known for its fresh, slightly tangy taste, tahini brings a rich, nutty flavor to the table. Together, they can make some delightful dishes that are both flavorful and nutritious. Here are five global recipes that use the unique combination of dill and tahini.

Dish 1

Mediterranean dill-tahini salad

This refreshing salad combines fresh vegetables with a creamy dill-tahini dressing.

Start with a base of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion.

For the dressing, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, chopped dill leaves, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Toss the salad ingredients with the dressing just before serving for maximum freshness.

Dish 2

Middle Eastern-inspired dill-tahini dip

This versatile dip goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables.

To make it, blend together tahini paste with water until smooth. Add minced garlic cloves and freshly chopped dill leaves to the mixture, along with lemon juice and salt to taste.

Serve chilled as an appetizer or snack option at your next gathering.

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Dish 3

Greek-style stuffed peppers with dill-tahini sauce

Stuffed peppers are a hearty meal option that can be enhanced with a drizzle of dill-tahini sauce.

Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked quinoa or rice mixed with diced tomatoes and herbs like oregano or basil if you like.

Bake until tender before topping them off generously with homemade dill-tahini sauce made from blending all ingredients mentioned above together until creamy.

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Dish 4

Indian-inspired vegetable curry with dill-tahini twist

Transform traditional vegetable curry by adding a hint of dill and a drizzle of tahini.

Saute onions, garlic, and ginger in oil. Add chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and cauliflower.

Season with turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder for heat. Simmer until vegetables are tender.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro and a dollop of creamy dill-tahini sauce.

Dish 5

Scandinavian-style sandwiches topped with dill-tahini spread

Open-faced sandwiches are a Scandinavian favorite.

They are topped with a spread of cream cheese, mixed with finely chopped dill, and a drizzle of tahini. This creates a unique, flavorful twist.

The combination of creamy, nutty, and herbaceous flavors makes for a delicious meal, one that is both satisfying and easy to prepare.

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