Cooking with cassava: 5 must-try dishes

Cassava is a staple food in several African countries, famous for its versatility and nutrition. The root vegetable is made into a range of savory dishes that form an integral part of African cuisine. From stews to snacks, cassava provides a rich culinary experience. Here, we take a look at five popular African cassava dishes that showcase the different ways the ingredient is used across the continent.

Garri Garri: A popular West African staple Garri is a popular West African dish prepared from fermented and grated cassava. It is popularly consumed as a porridge or along with soups and stews. The process of making garri involves peeling, grating, fermenting, and frying cassava until it forms dry granules. Garri can be eaten dry with sugar and milk or rehydrated with hot water to form a dough-like consistency called eba.

Fufu Fufu: A traditional accompaniment Fufu is another popular dish prepared from boiled cassava which is pounded to a smooth, dough-like consistency. It is eaten as an accompaniment to various soups, sauces across the African continent. The boiled peeled cassava is boiled till soft before being pounded with water till it attains the desired texture. Fufu's neutral taste makes it perfect for pairing with flavorful dishes like groundnut soup or egusi soup.

Cassava leaves stew Cassava leaves stew: A nutritious delight Popular in Central and West Africa, cassava leaves stew is a nutritious meal. The leaves are finely chopped and cooked with ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, palm oil, and spices to create a rich stew usually served over rice or fufu. The dish not only uses the root but also the plant's leaves, giving you vitamin C and iron.

Chikwangue Chikwangue: A Congolese favorite Chikwangue is a traditional Congolese dish where cassava dough is fermented, wrapped in banana leaves, and steamed into firm loaves/sticks called kwanga or bobolo (according to regional differences within Congo-Brazzaville and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)). Its earthy flavor (from fermentation) complements grilled vegetables and spicy sauces, making chikwangue an integral part of local meals, especially during celebrations and gatherings across these regions.