5 ways to use hibiscus in everyday cooking
What's the story
Though hibiscus is a vibrant flower, it is not just the beauty of this plant that fascinates people, but also its use in the African cuisine. Notably used in different forms across the continent, hibiscus adds unique flavors and health benefits to traditional dishes. From beverages to sauces, this plant takes the taste and nutrition of meals to a whole new level. Here are five delightful ways hibiscus is added to African delicacies.
Herbal beverage
Refreshing hibiscus tea
Hibiscus tea, also popularly known as sorrel or bissap, is a widely consumed drink all over Africa. This tea is prepared by steeping the dried petals of hibiscus in hot water. It has a tart taste similar to that of cranberry. It is usually sweetened with sugar or honey and served chilled or warm. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, hibiscus tea is refreshing and healthy.
Savory addition
Flavorful hibiscus sauce
In some parts of Africa, hibiscus leaves are cooked down into savory sauces to serve with staple foods such as rice and yams. The leaves are cooked down with spices (like garlic and onions) to make a tangy sauce that brings an element of flavor to any dish it is served with. This use of hibiscus contributes toward both nutrition and flavor.
Fresh greens
Nutritious hibiscus salad
Hibiscus leaves can also be eaten raw or used for cooking salads. In several parts of Africa, these leaves are combined with other greens such as spinach or kale to prepare nutritious salads rich in vitamins A and C. The slightly sour taste of the hibiscus leaves blends well with other salad ingredients, making it an excellent healthy addition to the meals.
Fruity spread
Sweet hibiscus jam
Hibiscus petals can be turned into jam by cooking them with sugar until they become spreadable. This jam has a unique tartness that goes perfectly with bread or pastries for breakfast or snacks. The natural pectin in the petals aids in the desired texture without adding thickeners.
Colorful meal
Vibrant hibiscus rice dish
In some African cuisines, dried hibiscus flowers are used to naturally color rice dishes red, while imparting their distinct tangy flavor. This not only makes the dish visually appealing but also infuses it with the nutrients of the flowers themselves—an excellent way to incorporate more plant-based ingredients into everyday meals without compromising on taste or appearance.