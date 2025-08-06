Cooking with kelp: 5 tasty ideas

If you haven't heard of kelp, a variety of seaweed that is becoming increasingly popular in African cuisine, it's time to pay attention. Kelp is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent addition to your meals. Not to mention, it has an interesting flavor that can enhance anything from a soup to a salad. Here are five ways you can try African flavors by cooking with kelp.

Soup addition Add kelp to traditional soups Adding kelp to traditional African soups makes them more delicious and nutritious. Kelp's umami flavor goes well with the rich spices that are used in these dishes. Just chop the kelp into small pieces and add it while cooking. This enriches the broth and also adds essential nutrients like iodine and calcium.

Salad creation Create refreshing kelp salads Kelp can either be used as a base for salads or added to them, for a refreshing twist. Its crunchiness complements fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Tossing kelp with lemon juice or vinegar enhances its natural flavors, while giving a healthy dose of antioxidants.

Seasoning use Use kelp as a flavorful seasoning Dried kelp can even be ground into a fine powder to use as an unusual seasoning in some dishes. This novel method adds a rich depth to stews, ups the flavor of rice dishes, and provides an earthy nuance to roasted vegetables. The natural saltiness of kelp can minimize the use of additional salt, thus giving a distinct, earthy flavor that matches any meal.

Grain dish inclusion Incorporate kelp in grain dishes Adding chopped or powdered kelp to grain dishes like couscous or millet brings new flavors and textures. Its subtle brininess goes well with the grains' nutty undertones, boosting taste and nutritional value. This method enriches dishes with essential minerals, providing a simple way to enjoy kelp's unique qualities in everyday meals.