5 traditional dishes that celebrate teff 

Teff, a tiny grain native to Ethiopia and Eritrea, is taking the world by storm for its nutritional benefits. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals, teff is an African staple in many cuisines. Here are five traditional African dishes that celebrate the versatility of teff. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the unique flavors and textures that teff brings to the table.

Ethiopian delight Injera: The Ethiopian staple Injera is a sourdough flatbread, mainly prepared from teff flour. It doubles as both a plate and a utensil in Ethiopian cuisine. The fermentation process makes injera the way it is—tangy and spongy. Traditionally accompanied with different stews and vegetables, injera is an important part of Ethiopian meals.

Morning boost Teff porridge: A nutritious breakfast Teff porridge is a common breakfast item throughout East Africa. Simmering teff grains with water or milk until thick, this dish can be an excellent way to start the day. Generally sweetened with honey or sugar and garnished with fruits/nuts, this porridge can keep you going all morning.

Bread alternative Kitta: A versatile flatbread A unique flatbread from Eritrean cuisine, kitta is made with teff flour. The best part is that unlike the injera, it is not fermented, making it taste more neutral. This means kitta is an amazing option for people who don't like the tangy taste. You can eat it on its own or as a multi-purpose accompaniment with stews or salads, adding a wholesome touch to the meal.

Dessert delight Tejbet: A sweet treat Tejbet is an Eritrean dessert prepared using roasted teff grains combined with honey or sugar syrup till caramelized into clusters. They are similar to granola bars but softer in texture owing to their moisture content. This quality distinguishes them from other similar snacks found across the world today.