Europe's most historic wellness retreats: A list 

Ancient wellness retreats in European towns provide a unique combination of history and relaxation. Tucked away in beautiful locales, these destinations have been appreciated for centuries for their healing properties. They combine thermal baths and herbal treatments, luring those looking for peace and cultural enrichment. Here are some ancient wellness retreats in Europe that still attract hordes of visitors.

Healing waters Thermal baths of Budapest Budapest is famous for its thermal baths dating back to Roman times. Sitting on hot springs, the city is an ideal spot for therapeutic bathing experiences. You can soak in the warm waters at iconic Szechenyi or Gellert Baths. Not only are these baths famous for their mineral-infused waters claimed to cure several ailments, but they also make for an authentic historic experience.

Historic spas Spa towns of Czech Republic The Czech Republic has some historic spa towns, including Karlovy Vary and Marianske Lazne. These towns have been luring travelers since the 19th century with their natural mineral springs and calm surroundings. The spa treatments here often involve drinking cures in addition to traditional therapies, offering a holistic wellness experience based on historical practices.

Tuscan retreats Tuscany's natural springs Tuscany is also home to various natural hot springs that have been used since Etruscan times. Places like Saturnia offer open-air thermal pools set amidst awe-inspiring scenery. The sulfurous waters are known for their skin benefits and relaxation qualities, attracting visitors who want a combination of physical rejuvenation and a break from the hustle and bustle amid nature's beauty.