Birdwatching in Peru: Tips to spot Andean condor

The Andean condor, with its massive wingspan, can be seen on Peru 's hidden trails. These trails offer an opportunity to spot these birds in their natural habitat. It's an illuminating adventure, giving a glimpse into the life of one of the largest flying birds. From knowing the best places and times to spot them, explorers would want to know it all.

#1 Best time for sightings The best time to catch a glimpse of Andean condors is early morning or late afternoon when they are most active. At these times, the birds use thermal currents to glide through the sky without any effort. If you plan your visit around these hours, you are most likely to witness their graceful flight.

#2 Top locations for viewing Some of the best places to witness Andean condors are Colca Canyon and Apurimac Canyon. These regions are famous for their high cliffs, which act as ideal nesting grounds for condors. Tourists usually flock to designated viewpoints where the birds are often spotted, giving an opportunity to see them closely.

#3 Essential gear for trail exploration When heading out on trails for Andean condors, don't forget to take essentials like binoculars and a camera with a good zoom lens. Comfortable hiking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing is also a must since trail conditions can vary. A field guidebook on local wildlife can also add to your knowledge of other species you might come across.