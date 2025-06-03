Cycling in Belgium: Historic canal-side routes to explore
Belgium is a unique combination of history and scenic beauty, particularly along its canal-side cycling routes.
These paths not only take you across the country's rich heritage but also allow you to enjoy an easy ride.
From medieval towns to amazing landscapes, these routes are ideal for cyclists of all sorts. Be it a pro or a lazy day out, Belgium's canal-side trails have got you covered.
Bruges-Damme
Bruges to Damme: A scenic ride
The route from Bruges to Damme is among the most famous cycling paths in Belgium.
This trail will take you through picturesque countryside and historic canals dating centuries back.
The path is pretty much flat, making it easy for cyclists of all levels to ride on.
You will pass by windmills and quaint villages that give you a peek into Belgium's past.
Ghent-Green Belt
Ghent's green belt: Nature and history combined
Ghent's Green Belt is a beautiful blend of nature and history. This cycling route runs around the city, giving glimpses of greenery and centuries-old structures.
The path is well-marked and maintained, ensuring a hassle-free ride all along your journey.
Cyclists can take breaks at local cafes or visit nearby parks which are easily accessible from the trail.
Leuven-Mechelen
Leuven to Mechelen: A cultural journey
Cycling from Leuven to Mechelen also offers an enriching cultural experience as you go through areas that are steeped in history.
The route takes you through scenic waterways lined with trees and fields, away from the urban hustle-bustle.
Along the way, you'll find several points where you can stop to appreciate local art installations or visit small museums dedicated to regional history.
Antwerp-Harbour
Antwerp's Harbour Route: Industrial charm meets nature
Antwerp's Harbour Route is a perfect union of industrial charm and natural landscapes, but only Belgium can do it so uniquely.
As you pedal past busy docks teeming with ships so big they look floating cities on their own, spare a moment amongst tranquil parks scattered all over this region too.
They are ideal places if you need a breather before resuming your journey later on.