Explore Bulgaria's hidden caves for an unforgettable experience
What's the story
Bulgaria is not just a place with rich history and breathtaking landscapes, it also has a hidden world beneath its surface.
The country's caves can be a treasure for adventurers looking for unique experiences.
From expansive underground chambers to intricate rock formations, these caves offer an opportunity to explore nature's wonders.
Whether you're an experienced spelunker or a curious traveler, Bulgaria's caves promise an unforgettable journey into the depths of the earth.
Prohodna
Prohodna Cave: The Eyes of God
Prohodna Cave is among Bulgaria's most popular natural marvels.
Famous as "The Eyes of God," the cave has two huge eye-like holes in its ceiling that let the sunlight flood in dramatically.
Located near Karlukovo, it is easily accessible and provides short and long routes to explore.
Due to its towering walls and unique formations, the cave is also frequented by rock climbers.
Devetashka
Devetashka Cave: A natural wonder
Devetashka Cave is famous for its gigantic size and biodiversity.
Situated near Lovech, it has a huge entrance hall with a number of openings allowing natural light to seep in.
This cave has sheltered various species over the years, making it an ecological marvel.
The main chamber can be explored by visitors, who can also witness the intriguing interplay of light and shadow on the cave walls.
Magura
Magura Cave: Prehistoric art gallery
Magura Cave is known for its thousands-year-old prehistoric paintings.
Near Rabisha Lake, the cave features some of Europe's oldest rock art that showcases hunting scenes and abstract symbols.
While some guided tours are available to help visitors understand the significance of the ancient artworks, the cave's vast network of tunnels is best explored on foot.
Snezhanka
Snezhanka Cave: A winter wonderland
Famous for its stunning stalactites and stalagmites, resembling winter landscapes, Snezhanka Cave is a must-visit.
Located near Peshtera in southern Bulgaria, this small yet beautiful cave offers guided tours through several chambers replete with intricate limestone formations.
Named after "Snow White," this cave is as beautiful as it is icy, with mineral deposits giving it that appearance over the years.