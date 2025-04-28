What's the story

Bulgaria is not just a place with rich history and breathtaking landscapes, it also has a hidden world beneath its surface.

The country's caves can be a treasure for adventurers looking for unique experiences.

From expansive underground chambers to intricate rock formations, these caves offer an opportunity to explore nature's wonders.

Whether you're an experienced spelunker or a curious traveler, Bulgaria's caves promise an unforgettable journey into the depths of the earth.