Jaya Bachchan loses cool, pushes man trying to take selfie 

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was filmed pushing a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident, which was caught on camera and later shared by news agency ANI, has since gone viral. In the video, Bachchan is seen pushing the man away and asking him in Hindi, "Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?"
#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/UxIxwrXSM0— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025
This isn't the first time Bachchan has lost her cool in public. During a recent special debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, she had also slammed treasury bench members for interrupting her. Seated beside her was Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), who also received a minor scolding from Bachchan during the debate. "Priyanka, don't control me," she told the Sena MP.
Last year, Bachchan had also expressed her displeasure when she was introduced as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" by former Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. She said, "I Jaya Amitabh Bachchan want to say this that I am an artist and I understand body language and expressions. And sir, your tone is not acceptable."