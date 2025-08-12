The incident was caught on camera

Jaya Bachchan loses cool, pushes man trying to take selfie

By Chanshimla Varah

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was filmed pushing a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident, which was caught on camera and later shared by news agency ANI, has since gone viral. In the video, Bachchan is seen pushing the man away and asking him in Hindi, "Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?"