Meet Minta Devi: 124-year-old 'first-time' voter  

Several MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday wore T-shirts with "Minta Devi" and her picture during a protest in the Parliament House complex. The T-shirts also had "124 Not Out" written on the back. The protest was against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar and "vote theft." The MPs, including Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged that Devi was a "124-year-old first-time voter" on the Bihar voters' list.

Protest details Minta Devi '124-year-old' 1st-time voter The Bihar draft roll, which was released recently, listed Devi's age as 124, which is nine years older than the world's verified oldest person. Vadra claimed there are several such cases with fake addresses and names of relatives. Sharing a picture of the list, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a jibe at the ECI, saying, "We proudly nominate Minta Devi for the Guinness World Record: THE YOUNGEST LOOKING OLDEST HUMAN in India."

Twitter Post Mega voter fraud can never be allowed: Venugopal The Election Commission has done a great service to humankind! They discovered the oldest living human, Smt. Minta Devi, whose age is listed as 124 years in the Bihar SIR!



The mega voter fraud done by the ECI can never be allowed. INDIA will keep protesting until it is stopped. pic.twitter.com/0FtLeDvh8k — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 12, 2025

Official response NDTV investigation finds age error However, an NDTV investigation found that Devi is actually 35 years old, and her age was mistakenly recorded in her application form. Speaking to News24, Devi said, "The Election Commission turned me into a grandmother; it's the typist's mistake." An election official also admitted that her age was changed due to an error on her application form.