Why cinnamon is good for your heart
What's the story
Known for its aromatic flavor, cinnamon is one of the most popular spices. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
Recent studies have shown some of the potential benefits of cinnamon for heart health.
Here's how cinnamon can contribute to cardiovascular wellness in several ways.
Knowing these benefits, you may consider adding cinnamon to your daily life for a heart-healthy lifestyle.
Cholesterol control
Reducing bad cholesterol levels
Cinnamon has also been shown to help reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), aka "bad" cholesterol.
High LDL levels put you at a higher risk of heart disease.
According to studies, consuming cinnamon regularly can reduce LDL cholesterol by up to 10%.
This is said to be due to the presence of cinnamaldehyde, a compound found in cinnamon that helps improve lipid metabolism.
Circulation boost
Improving blood circulation
Improved blood circulation is vital for heart health.
Cinnamon has compounds that promote better blood flow by dilating blood vessels and reducing inflammation.
Improved circulation ensures oxygen and nutrients are delivered efficiently throughout the body, supporting overall cardiovascular function.
Regular consumption of cinnamon may also help prevent conditions related to poor circulation, such as hypertension and varicose veins.
Antioxidant shield
Antioxidant properties protecting the heart
Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants, which are key to protecting the heart from oxidative stress and free radical damage.
Antioxidants help neutralize harmful molecules that may cause chronic diseases such as heart disease.
By adding cinnamon to one's diet, one may reap the protective benefits from cellular damage and inflammation—both of which are associated with cardiovascular problems.
Sugar Balance
Regulating blood sugar levels
Keeping blood sugar levels in check is critical for the heart, given that high glucose can up the risk of diabetes and associated issues such as heart disease.
Cinnamon has been shown to enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce fasting blood sugar by as much as 29%.
This regulation prevents glucose spikes after meals, relieving the cardiovascular system over time.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory effects supporting heart health
Chronic inflammation is one of the major causes of many cardiovascular diseases.
Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that help lower markers of inflammation in the body.
By reducing inflammation, cinnamon promotes healthier arteries and lowers the risk of plaque buildup—a common cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Thereby, it promotes overall cardiac wellness without depending solely on medication or invasive procedures.