How to use cloves for a healthier you
What's the story
Cloves, a staple spice in many kitchens, can do much more than just flavor our food.
These tiny, aromatic flower buds are filled with nutrients and compounds that can help make you healthier.
From improving digestion to enhancing immunity, cloves have been an integral part of traditional medicine for centuries.
Here are some of the surprising health benefits of cloves and how you can use them to be healthy.
Digestion aid
Boosts digestive health
Cloves are packed with compounds that can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes.
These enzymes are key for breaking down food efficiently. This, in turn, helps reduce bloating and gas while promoting overall digestive health.
Including cloves in your diet may also help relieve symptoms of indigestion and nausea.
A simple way to add them is by sprinkling a pinch of ground cloves on your meals or brewing clove tea.
Oral care
Supports oral health
The antibacterial properties of cloves make them a great natural remedy for oral health issues.
Clove oil is commonly used to ease toothache pain because of its numbing effect on the nerves.
It also helps fight bad breath by killing bacteria that cause unpleasant odors.
Chewing on a clove or using clove-infused mouthwash can be good practices to maintain oral hygiene.
Immunity boost
Enhances immune function
Cloves are loaded with antioxidants, which are essential in bolstering the immune system by neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body.
Regular consumption of cloves may reduce the risk of infections and illnesses by improving the body's defense mechanisms.
Adding cloves to soups or stews is an easy way of increasing your antioxidant intake.
Blood sugar control
Regulates blood sugar levels
Research indicates that certain compounds present in cloves may help regulate blood sugar levels.
They do so by improving insulin function and glucose uptake into cells.
This makes them potentially useful for people managing diabetes or those at the risk of developing the same.
Adding ground cloves into smoothies or oatmeal could be an easy way to reap their benefits. Without altering taste much.
Inflammation reduction
Provides anti-inflammatory effects
Cloves have anti-inflammatory properties that can greatly reduce inflammation across the body.
When consumed regularly, as a part of a balanced diet, along with other healthy lifestyle choices (exercise routines tailored to individual needs and preferences), they can do wonders for your overall well-being.
This holistic approach to health, with cloves, can make the way you feel daily noticeably better.