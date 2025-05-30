Escape to Taiwan: 5 coastal towns you can't miss
What's the story
Taiwan's coast is speckled with beautiful towns, where you can head for an unspoiled experience.
Away from the cacophony of cities, these coastal gems give an insight into Taiwan's opulent culture and breathtaking scenery.
From pristine beaches to lively local markets, each town has its own charm.
Here are some of these hidden gems, and what makes them special and worth visiting.
Taitung
Taitung: A blend of culture and nature
Known for its breathtaking scenery, Taitung is rich in culture. The town gives a perfect mix of mountains, ocean views, and indigenous culture.
While some may prefer exploring the East Coast National Scenic Area, others can enjoy a leisurely bike ride along the coastline.
The local night market gives an opportunity to taste traditional Taiwanese snacks while mingling with friendly locals.
Hualien
Hualien: Gateway to Taroko Gorge
Hualien also happens to be the gateway to the famous Taroko Gorge, one of Taiwan's most spectacular natural wonders.
The town is littered with beautiful beaches and lush parks to relax.
Take a short trip to explore the marble-walled canyons of Taroko or enjoy the fresh produce at Dongdamen Night Market in Hualien City.
Kenting
Kenting: Sun-kissed beaches await
Famous for its sun-kissed beaches and lively marine life, Kenting is also a place you cannot miss.
Situated at Taiwan's southern tip, it attracts beach lovers with its clear waters and sandy shores.
Kenting National Park is littered with hiking trails through diverse ecosystems, while nearby night markets get you local crafts and delicacies.
Jiufen
Jiufen: A step back in time
Perched on a hillside overlooking the ocean, Jiufen offers stunning views straight out of Spirited Away.
The former gold mining town has narrow streets lined with tea houses, and shops selling traditional crafts.
From wandering through Jiufen Old Street, the town's main street, to exploring the nostalgic charm of the town, you can do plenty of things in Jiufen.
Penghu Islands
Penghu Islands: Archipelago adventure awaits
If you are looking for an archipelago adventure, head straight to the Penghu Islands, which come with pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters ideal for indulging in water sports.
The islands are known for their unique basalt columns, formed as a result of volcanic activity millions of years ago.
The Penghu is bustling with festivals celebrating local traditions throughout the year, welcoming visitors to experience the vibrant culture.