Discover Denver's national park hikes

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Denver, Colorado, serves as a gateway to some of the most breathtaking national parks in the United States. Each park offers unique landscapes, from towering mountains to serene lakes, making Denver an ideal starting point for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore nature's wonders. These hikes promise not only invigorating exercise but also unforgettable views and encounters with wildlife.

Rocky Mountain majesty

A short drive from Denver, Rocky Mountain National Park offers over 300 miles of trails. The Emerald Lake Trail, a must-try moderate hike, spans just over three miles round trip. It leads past Nymph Lake and Dream Lake, ending at Emerald Lake. Surrounded by towering peaks, this spot is ideal for photography or a peaceful picnic.

Sandstone formations spectacle

Located just 30 minutes from Denver, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, while not a national park, features stunning red sandstone formations. The Trading Post Trail, an easy one-point-four-mile loop, offers intimate views of these majestic rocks and expansive vistas of the surrounding area. Ideal for families or those seeking a leisurely walk, it's a prime choice for a quick nature getaway.

Alpine adventures await

For those seeking higher altitudes, the hike to Sky Pond in Rocky Mountain National Park is unbeatable. Starting at Glacier Gorge Trailhead, this nine-mile round-trip journey takes you past waterfalls and alpine lakes, including The Loch and Glass Lake, before culminating at Sky Pond. Surrounded by sharp peaks and dramatic cliffsides, it's a challenging hike that rewards with breathtaking scenery.

Forest bathing in Wild Basin

The Wild Basin area of Rocky Mountain National Park offers trails that are less crowded, amidst thick forests and cascading waterfalls. Ouzel Falls is a popular destination here; this moderate hike covers about five miles round trip through lush woodlands, leading up to the beautiful waterfall. It's perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in nature's tranquility, away from busier park areas.

Historical journey through time

For history enthusiasts, Mesa Verde National Park is a must-visit. It's a drive away but offers a unique blend of hiking and history. Explore ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings with hikes like the Petroglyph Point Trail, a two-point-four-mile trek. This adventure provides insights into ancient cultures amid natural beauty, perfect for those looking to delve into Colorado's past while enjoying the outdoors.