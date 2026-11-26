Dhuska: The crispy rice and lentil street food from Jharkhand
What's the story
A traditional breakfast dish from Jharkhand, dhuska is a must-try. This rice and lentil-based dish is deep-fried to a crispy texture and served with spicy chutneys. Popular among locals, dhuska is a staple at street food stalls. Its unique flavor profile makes it different from other Indian breakfasts, making it a delightful culinary experience for those visiting or exploring regional cuisines.
#1
Ingredients that make dhuska unique
The key ingredients of dhuska are rice, urad dal, and spices.
The rice and urad dal are soaked overnight and ground to a smooth batter.
Spices like cumin seeds, green chilies, and ginger are added to enhance the flavor.
The batter is then shaped into small, round discs and deep-fried until golden brown.
This combination of simple, yet flavorful, ingredients makes dhuska a beloved dish in Jharkhand.
#2
Accompaniments that enhance the experience
Dhuskas are usually served with a variety of accompaniments that elevate their taste.
Commonly paired with spicy green chutney or tangy tamarind chutney, these condiments complement the savory notes of the dish.
Some vendors also serve pickles or sliced onions on the side for added flavor.
These accompaniments not only enhance the overall taste but also provide a balance to the spiciness of dhuska.
#3
Nutritional value of dhuska
While dhuska is primarily enjoyed for its taste, it also offers some nutritional benefits owing to its ingredients.
The use of rice provides carbohydrates for energy, while urad dal adds protein content essential for growth and repair in the body.
Spices like cumin seeds not only add flavor but also aid digestion.
However, as with any fried food, moderation is key to maintaining a balanced diet.
#4
Tips for making perfect dhuska at home
To make perfect dhuska at home, soak the rice and urad dal for at least six hours before grinding them into a smooth batter.
Add spices according to your taste, but don't forget salt.
Heat the oil properly before frying each piece separately to ensure they cook evenly without absorbing too much oil, making them greasy instead of crispy.