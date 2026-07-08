Plan a peaceful getaway to these Greenland villages

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Qaqortoq: A colorful coastal gem

Qaqortoq is one of Greenland's most picturesque towns, thanks to its colorful houses dotting the coastline. The town is home to the Greenland National Museum's collection of artifacts, giving visitors a glimpse into the past. One can stroll along the harbor or take boat trips to nearby islands for some more exploration. Qaqortoq's peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal place to unwind.