For hikers: Explore Japan's stunning offbeat trails
What's the story
Japan is home to a variety of hiking routes that are unique in their own right.
These less trodden trails make for an excellent opportunity to explore the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
From lush forests to serene mountains, these paths unveil hidden gems waiting to be discovered.
Be it a seasoned hiker or a curious traveler, these mystery routes promise an unforgettable journey.
Kumano Kodo
Kumano Kodo: Ancient pilgrimage paths
The Kumano Kodo is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes in the Kii Peninsula. These paths have been traversed for over 1,000 years by pilgrims visiting sacred sites.
The trails meander through dense forests and offer stunning views of mountains and rivers.
Hikers can choose from several routes, each differing in difficulty and length. The Nakahechi route is popular for its accessibility and historical significance.
Shikoku Henro
Shikoku Henro: Spiritual journey on foot
The Shikoku Henro is a pilgrimage route that encircles the island of Shikoku, spanning some 1,200 kilometers.
Linking 88 Buddhist temples, it allows hikers to experience the spiritual reflection of this traditional journey amid stunning landscapes.
While the entire circuit can take weeks to complete, many prefer walking shorter sections, which still provides an insight into this classic journey.
Nakasendo Trail
Nakasendo Trail: Historic highway experience
The Nakasendo Trail used to be one of Japan's five major highways during the Edo period.
This historic path linked Kyoto and Tokyo (then Edo) through charming post towns located in valleys and hillsides.
Today, hikers can walk parts of this trail to soak in traditional architecture while enjoying scenic views along cobblestone streets dotted with wooden inns.
Daisetsuzan Park
Daisetsuzan National Park: Untamed wilderness adventure
Daisetsuzan National Park in Hokkaido is spread over 2,000 square kilometers and offers stunning volcanic peaks and alpine meadows.
The wildlife here includes deer and foxes, and it is an excellent alternative from crowded destinations like Mt Fuji.
Perfect for those who want to enjoy the grandeur of nature, plan your trip carefully to avoid peak season overcrowding and enjoy a smooth trip.