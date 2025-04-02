Give your walls a makeover with these DIY art ideas
What's the story
Transforming your living space needn't be costly.
With a dash of creativity and some basic materials, you can revamp your walls using vibrant, inexpensive DIY art styles.
From adding personality to your home to giving you a sense of accomplishment, these projects are all sorts of amazing.
Whether you want to fill an empty wall or refresh existing decor, these ideas offer practical, wallet-friendly, easy-to-execute solutions.
Tape design
Geometric tape art
Geometric tape art is the easiest way to bring modernity to any room.
Simply, using painter's tape, create patterns such as triangles or hexagons on the wall.
Once taped, paint over the whole area in colors of your choice. After drying, peel off the tape to unveil crisp lines and shapes.
This way, you can customize endlessly and do it under ₹500 or $10 (paint cost).
Textile decor
Fabric wall hangings
Fabric wall hangings are an excellent option to add texture and warmth without burning a hole in your pocket.
Use leftover fabric pieces or buy cheap textiles from local markets.
Cut them into desired shapes or patterns and attach them to wooden dowels with glue or sewing techniques.
Hang these creations with string or hooks for a cozy yet stylish look that generally costs less than ₹1,000 or $15.
Floral crafting
Paper flower installations
Paper flower installations lend a hint of nature to your indoors without the hassle of maintenance.
Make flowers with colorful paper by folding and cutting into petal shapes and then putting them together with glue.
Cluster these blooms on your wall for a bright display that looks just like real floral arrangements but at a fraction of the cost—usually ₹300 or $5.
Interactive walls
Chalkboard paint murals
Chalkboard paint murals combine both functionality and creativity.
By directly applying chalkboard paint on wall sections, you can create interactive elements like calendars, quotes, or doodles.
They can be displayed and changed regularly by the family or guests.
The initial investment is a little higher, around ₹1,500 or $20, but offers long-term versatility.
Designs can be changed frequently without spending anything other than on chalk supplies.